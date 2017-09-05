Billy Magnussen Joins 'Aladdin' Movie as New Character!

Billy Magnussen has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney live-action remake of the musical movie Aladdin!

The 32-year-old Tony-nominated actor will be playing the role of Prince Anders, a new role written for the remake, according to THR.

This won’t be the first time Billy is playing a prince in a Disney movie. He previously played Rapunzel’s prince in the Disney movie Into the Woods.

Most recently, Billy had a memorable role in the indie flick Ingrid Goes West and he was also seen in Oscar bait The Big Short and Bridge of Spies.