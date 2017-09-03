Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' with Sia in New Video Clip - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik is teasing his new song “Dust Till Dawn,” with Sia and also starring Girls‘ Jemima Kirke!

The 24-year-old entertainer posted a teaser for the video, which features what appears to be a fun action sequence. The video was filmed by 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb.

Zayn teased the song initially this past Friday, and revealed that it will be released on September 7.

Watch the teaser below – and get ready to listen to Zayn‘s new collaboration with Sia!