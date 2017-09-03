Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 2:15 pm

Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' with Sia in New Video Clip - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' with Sia in New Video Clip - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik is teasing his new song “Dust Till Dawn,” with Sia and also starring GirlsJemima Kirke!

The 24-year-old entertainer posted a teaser for the video, which features what appears to be a fun action sequence. The video was filmed by 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

Zayn teased the song initially this past Friday, and revealed that it will be released on September 7.

Watch the teaser below – and get ready to listen to Zayn‘s new collaboration with Sia!
