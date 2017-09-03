Sun, 03 September 2017 at 4:22 pm
Zayn Malik Goes Completely Bald in New Instagram Pic!
Zayn Malik has gone bald!!
The 24-year-old musician shows off his newly shaved head in a new photo posted by his mom Trisha on Sunday (September 3).
Also joining in the pic, where she can be seen kissing his head, his Zayn‘s girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Check it out below!
Zayn and Gigi have been spending some time with each other, even bringing their moms together, to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.
That same day, Zayn teased the music video for his new song “Dusk Till Dawn” with Sia.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram, Getty Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik
Sponsored Links by ZergNet