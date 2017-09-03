Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Ghost Lyric Has Fans Thinking About Harry Styles!

Some Taylor Swift fans are pointing to one particular verse in her new song “…Ready For It?” that could be a response to Harry Styles and his song “Two Ghosts.”

“Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted/But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom,” Taylor sings in the song.

LISTEN: Taylor Swift‘s “…Ready For It?” Debuts Online & It’s a Smash!

It has long been rumored – and though not confirmed by Harry - that “Two Ghosts” was about his relationship with Taylor. Some fans are wondering if the “ghost” reference is a direct response to Harry.

Others think the song may be about Taylor‘s current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor doesn’t usually speak out about who specific songs reference, so we’ll just have to enjoy the music and wonder!

Click inside to read what fans think about the ‘ghost’ verse and Harry Styles…