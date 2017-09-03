Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spend Time Together In New York City

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd grab coffees to-go while out together on Sunday (September 3) in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer and her 27-year-old beau went out on an ice cream the night before.

Earlier in the week, Selena rocked a pair of shoes that The Weeknd designed as part of his new shoe line, Puma Parallel, which was just released.

Later this month, The Weeknd will be making his way to Las Vegas where he will take the stage at the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival. The festival will be held September 22 and 23, and will live stream across iHeartMedia radio stations across the country.