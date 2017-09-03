Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hold Hands During Shopping Trip In NYC

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd hold hands while walking down the street on Sunday (September 3) in New York City.

The two spent the day together, stopping in different stores and enjoying each other’s company.

Selena recently opened up about what era she should have been born in, what dish she would cook if she were a chef, and how Gucci Mane got involved in her song “Fetish.”

“I think everybody kind of feels that way once in their life,” she said about feeling like she was born in the wrong era. “I have periods where I go in phases. It kind of teeters on the edge of the ’70s and maybe the late ’60s. And that’s a huge part of music, I think, just because of how it makes you feel. And then what was happening and the headspace everyone was in [with] technology [and] film. I feel like that [era] would be cool.”

Click inside to see what she had to say about Gucci Mane, and what dish she would cook…

On how Gucci Mane got involved with “Fetish”: I actually worked with Gucci six years ago on a movie called Spring Breakers. And he went away for a little while… and I loved him (laughs). But I’ve always been a huge fan… we FaceTimed in Miami [and] I asked if I could send him a few songs. He was always vocal about his music tastes. I sent him three songs and he immediately gravitated towards “Fetish.”

Two days later, he texted me. … He finished his verse and sent it to me. He was like, “Do you like this? Should I change anything?” He was super sweet about it. It kind of happened organically, which I find is the best way to collaborate with anybody — finding some mutual ground. And that became “Fetish.”

On what her go-to dish would be: “I love casseroles. It would probably contain a lot of cheese. I’d have a cheese board. Actually, my entire dinner party would be themed by cheese — casseroles, bread with cheese, tomatoes.”

What her favorite casserole is: “Probably [my] broccoli-cheddar-chicken casserole.”