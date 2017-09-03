Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 2:31 pm

Sam Heughan Wraps 'Spy Who Dumped Me' - Read His Note!

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan has officially wrapped filming for his new movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me!

The 37-year-old actor was just seen on one of his last days on set with his co-stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis!

“Officially dumped (wrapped) from #TheSpyWhoDumpedMe,” Sam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to our amazing European crew!”

Kate and Mila are just wonderful, I promise you, you want to go on a European espionage road trip with them! Just avoid the Sacher Torte…Thank you @susannafogel for the chance to play Seb, your guidance and humour and @davidiserson for a terrific script,” Sam continued.

It appears as if David may have drawn a photo of Sam, and he joked that it could be used as his new headshot. See the photo on his Instagram!
Photos: Wenn
