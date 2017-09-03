Russell Wilson Did Something Incredible for Wife Ciara on Their Date Night

NFL star Russell Wilson did something absolutely amazing for his lovely wife Ciara on their special date night this week.

“When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight… Still Got My Head Spinnin,” Ciara wrote on her Instagram, along with a video of them enjoying the museum, which they had all to themselves.

This may be one of the last date nights Ciara and Russell can enjoy for a while – Russell‘s NFL season is starting up again this Sunday vs. Aaron Rodgers‘ Packers. The Seahawks won’t have a full week off until the 10th week of the season, which falls in mid-November.