Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Watch Roger Federer Play in US Open!

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa US Open on Saturday night (September 2) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The pair watched as Roger Federer defeated Feliciano Lopez in the latest round of the US Open, and he will be advancing to the next round.

Also in attendance at the match was New York Yankees star player Aaron Judge, as well as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who had a date night at the event!

The US Open is set to continue until September 10.