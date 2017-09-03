Liam Payne Rises From Pool Like Superman, Henry Cavill Responds!

Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 3:05 pm

Liam Payne wears a maroon sweater as he arrives off a flight on Sunday (September 3) in Vancouver, Canada.

Earlier in the week, the 24-year-old singer shared a video on his Instagram where he reversed a video of him jumping in the pool.

“Rising out the pool like @henrycavill,” he captioned the video.

Superman himself, Henry Cavill responded, commenting, “@liampayne Excellent form Liam!”

Liam replied saying, “I’m just trying to keep up bro” with crying laughing emojis. Check out the video below!

The week before, Liam performed his song “Strip That Down” at the Voxi mobile launch event.

Rising out the pool like @henrycavill

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
