Sun, 03 September 2017 at 2:18 pm

Liam & Luke Hemsworth Grab Dinner with Friends & Family

Liam & Luke Hemsworth Grab Dinner with Friends & Family

Hemsworth brothers Liam and Luke leave dinner on Saturday night (September 2) in Malibu.

The guys were joined by a group of friends and family, including fellow actor Ryan Rottman.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth

Earlier that day, Liam joined his fiancee Miley Cyrus, who wore a Playgirl sweatshirt, for an early morning outing. The couple kept it low key and casual as they held hands.

Liam and Luke stepped out earlier in the week for another dinner with their brother Chris. The first time we’ve seen all three brothers together in over a year!
liam luke hemsworth grab dinner with friends and family 01
liam luke hemsworth grab dinner with friends and family 02
liam luke hemsworth grab dinner with friends and family 03
liam luke hemsworth grab dinner with friends and family 04
liam luke hemsworth grab dinner with friends and family 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Ryan Rottman

