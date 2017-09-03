Jeff Goldblum is Supported by Wife Emilie & Two Sons at Deauville Film Fest!

Jeff Goldblum was joined by a few special guests at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival!

The 64-year-old actor was supported by his wife Emilie and their two sons – Charlie, 2, and River, 5 months – as he received a personalized beach locker room during a photo call on Sunday morning (September 3) on the Promenade des Planches in Deauville, France.

Jeff will be hitting the big screen again in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok alongside Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett.



Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3.

