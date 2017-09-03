Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 8:51 pm

Jeff Goldblum is Supported by Wife Emilie & Two Sons at Deauville Film Fest!

Jeff Goldblum is Supported by Wife Emilie & Two Sons at Deauville Film Fest!

Jeff Goldblum was joined by a few special guests at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival!

The 64-year-old actor was supported by his wife Emilie and their two sons – Charlie, 2, and River, 5 months – as he received a personalized beach locker room during a photo call on Sunday morning (September 3) on the Promenade des Planches in Deauville, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeff Goldblum

Jeff will be hitting the big screen again in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok alongside Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3.

10+ pictures inside of Jeff Goldblum and his family at the film festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 01
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 02
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 03
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 04
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 05
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 06
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 07
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 08
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 09
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 10
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 11
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 12
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 13
jeff goldblum is supported by wife emilie two sons at deauville film fest 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Deauville American Film Festival, Charlie Goldblum, Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, River Goldblum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr