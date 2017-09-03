Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 5:58 pm

Hilary Duff Climbs For Houston With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Walsh

Hilary Duff Climbs For Houston With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Walsh

Hilary Duff and her ex Jason Walsh teamed up for a charity workout to raise funds for Houston.

The 29-year-old Younger actress joined her ex as well as her BFF Lauren and more for a charity climb at Rise Nation gym.

“There was no option but to turn this photo black and white. I was literally purple this climb was so hard and it was so hot! Charity climb for the land that I love #houston @risenation 🙌🏻💪🏻❤️,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram.

The day before, Hilary wore an off the shoulder yellow blouse as she stepped out for breakfast in Beverly Hills.

Earlier in the weekend, she smiled for photographers after another workout.
