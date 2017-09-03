George Clooney Reveals Twins' Ella & Alexander's Personality Traits!

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander back in July, and he’s now opening up about their personalities!

“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already…He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats,” George told ET.

“He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood,” pal Matt Damon joked, with George adding, “Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery.”

“[Ella]’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god,” he continued.

Adding about their names, George said, “We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”