Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 1:45 pm

Find Out Which Celebs Are Hard at Work This Labor Day Weekend

Find Out Which Celebs Are Hard at Work This Labor Day Weekend
  • See all the celebs who are working on Labor Day weekend – TMZ
  • Are Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham dating again? – Just Jared Jr
  • What happened between Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers? – Lainey Gossip
  • Todrick Hall is defending Taylor Swift against these rumors – TooFab
  • Paul Bettany just landed a new role – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr