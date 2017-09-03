Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 12:25 pm

Colton Haynes Eating McDonald's Shirtless In Bed Is Total Sunday Morning Goals

Colton Haynes Eating McDonald's Shirtless In Bed Is Total Sunday Morning Goals

Colton Haynes just posted a video of him eating McDonald’s shirtless in bed on Sunday morning (September 3) – and we are lovin’ it!

In the video, the 29-year-old American Horror Story star has many breakfast sandwiches in front of him. His fiance Jeff Leatham can be heard saying off camera, “Hey babe, what did you do this morning?”

“I signed up for a bootcamp class, but it doesn’t start til Wednesday….so I’m carb loading!” Colton responds.

Colton‘s fans are all about the video, with comments including, “Literally me,” “You can’t beat a sausage mcmuffin in bed,” “Goals,” “Me,” and more.

Watch below!

I have so much class

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

  • suzybel

    Bootcamp? Seriously? Those guys will eat you for breakfast.