Chrissy Teigen Gives Stamp of Approval to This Fun Fan Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hold hands after arriving at LAX Airport on Friday (September 1) in Los Angeles.

This weekend, Chrissy gave her seal of approval to a fan Instagram account called @blackchrissyteigen.

“Oh my god hell yeah this account @blackchrissyteigen,” Chrissy posted on Instagram, along with a regram of one of the account’s photos. The person who runs the account cooks meals from Chrissy‘s cookbook, and also imitates her famous poses in the book.

“Looking and cooking exactly like Chrissy,” the description reads.