Sun, 03 September 2017 at 2:55 pm

Chrissy Teigen Gives Stamp of Approval to This Fun Fan Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Gives Stamp of Approval to This Fun Fan Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hold hands after arriving at LAX Airport on Friday (September 1) in Los Angeles.

This weekend, Chrissy gave her seal of approval to a fan Instagram account called @blackchrissyteigen.

“Oh my god hell yeah this account @blackchrissyteigen,” Chrissy posted on Instagram, along with a regram of one of the account’s photos. The person who runs the account cooks meals from Chrissy‘s cookbook, and also imitates her famous poses in the book.

“Looking and cooking exactly like Chrissy,” the description reads.
chrissy teigen john legend hold hands lax airport 01
chrissy teigen john legend hold hands lax airport 02
chrissy teigen john legend hold hands lax airport 03
chrissy teigen john legend hold hands lax airport 04
chrissy teigen john legend hold hands lax airport 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

