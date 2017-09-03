Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 11:20 am

Chris Evans & Dog Dodger Reunite After 10 Weeks Apart in Cute Video - Watch Now!

Chris Evans & Dog Dodger Reunite After 10 Weeks Apart in Cute Video - Watch Now!

Chris Evans and his dog Dodger were finally reunited after 10 long weeks away from each other – and the video is super cute.

“After 10 long weeks..,” the 36-year-old actor posted on his Twitter account, along with the video. In the video, Dodger gets on top of Chris and showers him with kisses.

Back in July, Chris posted “Really missing this guy right now” on Twitter. Chris also explained when fans thought something happened, “To be clear, he’s alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months.”

Watch the cute video below!

See photos of Chris and Dodger below…
chris evans dog dodger 01
chris evans dog dodger 02
chris evans dog dodger 03
chris evans dog dodger 04
chris evans dog dodger 05

  • TaraTeller

    talented, handsome and loves his dog…please marry me LOL

  • jana

    Has a love for false news people so no need to see anything about him