Chris Evans & Dog Dodger Reunite After 10 Weeks Apart in Cute Video - Watch Now!

Chris Evans and his dog Dodger were finally reunited after 10 long weeks away from each other – and the video is super cute.

“After 10 long weeks..,” the 36-year-old actor posted on his Twitter account, along with the video. In the video, Dodger gets on top of Chris and showers him with kisses.

Back in July, Chris posted “Really missing this guy right now” on Twitter. Chris also explained when fans thought something happened, “To be clear, he’s alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months.”

Watch the cute video below!

After 10 long weeks… pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

See photos of Chris and Dodger below…