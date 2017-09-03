Beyonce Hangs Out with Cardi B at Made in America Festival!

Cardi B has met one of her idols!

The 24-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a photo with the Beyonce before her performance at the 2017 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

“B—H I met Beyoncé B—h !!!!!!!!!!!!” Cardi captioned the below photo of herself with Beyonce.

Beyonce braved the rainy weather with her three kids – 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-month-old twins Rumi and Sir – as they supported Jay-Z and Solange as they performed at the festival.

See the photo of Cardi B and Beyonce below!