Zendaya Teases Her 'Spider-Man' Character on 'Good Morning America'

Zendaya is giving the scoop on her Spider-Man: Homecoming character!

The 20-year-old actress stopped by Good Morning America to chat about the film on Tuesday (June 20) in New York City.

Zendaya once again confirmed that she is not playing Mary Jane but a character named Michelle.

“I keep trying to tell everybody my name is Michelle in the movie. That is what my name is. I am not lying to you. I swear,” Zendaya laughed.

She added, “she is a very interesting character, very different than anything we’ve ever seen before. She’s very intellectual, very smart, which I think leads her to not really be able to socially interact with anybody her own age. So she’s a bit of a loner. But I think she likes it that way. I like her outspokenness and her wittiness and quickness. But I’m definitely Michelle, I’m not lying.”

Check out what else Zendaya had to say in the video below…