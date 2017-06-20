Tom Holland Is Taking Rome By Storm During 'Spider-Man' Press Tour!

Tom Holland has been on a whirlwind tour across the globe promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming!

The 21-year-old actor most recently stepped out at a photo call for the film on Tuesday (June 20) at Zuma in Rome, Italy.

While his co-star Zendaya wasn’t in attendance, he was joined by the film’s director Jon Watts.

Tom took to his Instagram to share a cute selfie alongside Jon before the event began.

“Taking Rome by storm #spidermanhomecoming,” Tom captioned the photo.

Before hitting Rome, Tom attended a Spider-Man event with Zendaya in Spain, where he rocked her leather jacket!