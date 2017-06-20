Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 2:08 pm

'Supernatural' is Getting a Spinoff Show Titled 'Wayward Sisters'

'Supernatural' is Getting a Spinoff Show Titled 'Wayward Sisters'

The CW is working on a spinoff show of its long-running series Supernatural.

According to THR, the potential series is titled Wayward Sisters and follows Kim Rhodes as her character Sheriff Jody Mills, and a “group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy. Under Mills’ protection, they emerge as a supreme monster-fighting force.”

The backdoor pilot is set to air as an episode during the upcoming 13th season of Supernatural – with showrunners Andrew Daab and Robert Singer penning the script and serving as executive producers, alongside Phil Sgricca and Robert Berens.

Just Jared on Facebook
supernatural spinoff wayward sisters 01
supernatural spinoff wayward sisters 02
supernatural spinoff wayward sisters 03
supernatural spinoff wayward sisters 04
supernatural spinoff wayward sisters 05

Photos: The CW
Posted to: Kim Rhodes, Supernatural, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Betafish

    Sounds interesting……

  • Casey C

    givent hat one of the women who would star hadn’t even been told anything about it, i’ll believe it when i see it.

  • MontrellDemet

    Always been a fan of Kim Rhodes. Another World, Suite Life, Supernatural and now this!!!!!

  • Shell

    They tried the spin off route before and it was thrown out. If it had been a few years ago, it might have worked but the only fans that seem to left are those hoping for Diestiel and Jensen has said it’s never gonna happen. The show was great at one point but now it hasn’t just jumped the shark it’s jumped the whole ocean…it should be allowed to go with dignity rather than drag onto until you see them fighting demons with their zimmers.