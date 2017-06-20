Top Stories
Stephen Amell Shows Off Abs After Cousin Robbie Pokes Fun at Him!

Stephen Amell Shows Off Abs After Cousin Robbie Pokes Fun at Him!

Robbie Amell had some fun teasing his cousin Stephen on Twitter today!

When Stephen took to the social media site to slam people criticizing an unflattering photo, Robbie decided to pipe in.

“So I take two months off after working non stop from July 2014 through April 2017… one photo shows up on the internet…And people take to my timeline to poke fun at my stomach from a long lens photo. Who the sweet (expletive) do you think you’re tweeting at?!” Stephen tweeted.

In true family form, Robbie jokingly replied, “Fatty.”

It seems like Stephen had the best comeback though – sharing a shirtless photo showing off his toned abs!

Check out the hot pic below…

Click inside to see their other tweets…
  • Kaytee

    Way to do your research guys, they’re cousins….. lol

  • Casey C

    he’s so sensitive and reactive its riidiculous. hes the ‘star’ of a CW show, but in his head he’s A list

  • tia maria

    It’s not okay for people the body shame anyone, he has every right to call those people out.

  • Casey C

    i didn’t say it was. but there’s also a way to do it. ‘ Who the sweet (expletive) do you think you’re tweeting at?!’ is just arrogant and laughable. he could have addressed it in a mature manner, that could have shone a light on the issue of body shaming as well as the intrusion of privacy if he’d said ‘hey, guys get body-shamed too,a nd that’s not right and this is why, and not to mention how creepy is it that I’m on vacation and someone is intruding with a long lens’ kind of thing, then fine, but the whole ‘I’d kick more ass than I did on ninja warrior’ is just stupid and makes him sound like he’s 17, and its not the first time he’s behaved in a wildly arrogant and childish manner