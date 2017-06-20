Stephen Amell Shows Off Abs After Cousin Robbie Pokes Fun at Him!

Robbie Amell had some fun teasing his cousin Stephen on Twitter today!

When Stephen took to the social media site to slam people criticizing an unflattering photo, Robbie decided to pipe in.

“So I take two months off after working non stop from July 2014 through April 2017… one photo shows up on the internet…And people take to my timeline to poke fun at my stomach from a long lens photo. Who the sweet (expletive) do you think you’re tweeting at?!” Stephen tweeted.

In true family form, Robbie jokingly replied, “Fatty.”

It seems like Stephen had the best comeback though – sharing a shirtless photo showing off his toned abs!

Check out the hot pic below…

Click inside to see their other tweets…



So I take two months off after working non stop from July 2014 through April 2017… one photo shows up on the internet… — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 20, 2017

And people take to my timeline to poke fun at my stomach from a long lens photo. Who the sweet (expletive) do you think you're tweeting at?! — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 20, 2017

Fatty. — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) June 20, 2017