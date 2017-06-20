Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 5:15 pm

Pregnant Carey Mulligan Lunches in Beverly Hills - See Her Baby Bump!

Pregnant Carey Mulligan Lunches in Beverly Hills - See Her Baby Bump!

Carey Mulligan steps out for lunch with a friend on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress is pregnant with her second child and she could be seen with a noticeable baby bump.

Carey has not publicly commented on her happy news, which is expected as she never publicly confirmed her first pregnancy either. She and her husband, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, welcomed their daughter Evelyn into the world back in September 2015.

35+ pictures inside of Carey Mulligan lunching in Beverly Hills…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Carey Mulligan, Pregnant Celebrities

