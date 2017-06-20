Nicole Kidman Turns 50 & Celeb Pals Wish Her Happy Birthday!

Nicole Kidman is celebrating her 50th birthday today (June 20) and some of her best friends in the business are wishing her a happy birthday on social media!

The Oscar-winning actress has already received birthday wishes from longtime best friend Naomi Watts, her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, and her The Beguiled co-star Elle Fanning. Read them below:

Naomi Watts: “Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman. A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come… 🍾🎉🎈😍🎂💥👯💃🏻🌹”

Reese Witherspoon: “Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, mega-talented, #NicoleKidman!!! 🎂I hope you have a gorgeous day filled with laughter and love. Love you, lady!! 💖👑 💖”

Laura Dern: “To the ever brilliant, bold, and beautiful, Nicole, happy birthday xx”

Elle Fanning: “Sending the Happiest Birthday wishes to the one and only, Nicole Kidman!!! I LOVE YOU!!! 🎈🌟🍰💘🌸🦄💃🏼 #woohooo #party”

