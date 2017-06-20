Liam Hemsworth Strips Out of Wetsuit to Reveal Ripped Abs

Liam Hemsworth puts his ripped body on display while stripping out of his wetsuit following a surf session on Tuesday morning (June 20) in Malibu, Calif.

The 27-year-old actor was joined by his older brother Luke Hemsworth for a fun morning of surfing. They were even joined in the surf by some dolphins!

Liam stripped into a pair of shorts before heading on his way that morning.

Earlier this month, Liam honored the ocean on World Oceans Day. “… I love and care about the ocean. Today is about celebrating one of the most important resources on our planet. We must work together to protect it for future generations. #ItsNotOk #WorldOceansDay #100islandsprotected,” he wrote on Instagram.

