Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 6:44 pm

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Personal Photos from Her Paris Trip!

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Personal Photos from Her Paris Trip!

Jennifer Lopez took a romantic trip to France over the weekend with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and now she has shared some personal photos from the vacation!

The 47-year-old entertainer, who already shared some “baecation” pics on her Instagram page, also took to the stories section to post even more great photos.

“Capturing the moment,” Jen captioned a photo of her in a gold dress and Alex looking dapper in a white suit jacket in front of the mirror.

Jennifer also shared a photo of them kissing on a balcony, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, and more. See the other shots in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez reveals personal photos from paris trip 01
jennifer lopez reveals personal photos from paris trip 02
jennifer lopez reveals personal photos from paris trip 03
jennifer lopez reveals personal photos from paris trip 04
jennifer lopez reveals personal photos from paris trip 05
jennifer lopez reveals personal photos from paris trip 06

Photos: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr