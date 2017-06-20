Henry Cavill's Superman Salary Was Same as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Pay

Gal Gadot‘s salary for her work in Wonder Woman is making headlines today amid various reports that are giving out some incorrect information.

The 32-year-old actress earned around $300,000 as an upfront salary for her role as Diana Prince. This number does not include the large bonuses she is likely to receive as the film reaches certain box office benchmarks.

One report stated that Henry Cavill earned $14 million for his work as Superman in the movie Man of Steel, his first appearance as the superhero. What this report didn’t state was that he actually earned around $300k as his upfront salary and the rest in bonuses.

Most actors who don’t have a box office track record yet earn salaries in the six-figure range and they receive bonuses if the film is successful, according to THR.