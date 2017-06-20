David Beckham Learns How To Build Watch In Geneva!

David Beckham is dapper in a suit while attending a photo call for Biotherm Homme‘s launch event on Tuesday (June 20) in Madrid, Spain.

The 42-year-old soccer star is first global ambassador for Biotherm Homme, the men’s branch of the L’Oréal-owned Parisian skincare brand first founded in 1952.

“I’ve been thinking about developing a skincare range for a long time and it wasn’t until I started speaking with Biotherm that it all came together. They are as ambitious as I am, and we look forward to showing everyone the fruits of our labour very soon,” David said in a statement.

That same day, David made his way to Geneva to give a shot at building a watch with TUDOR.