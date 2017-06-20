Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 2:35 pm

David Beckham Learns How To Build Watch In Geneva!

David Beckham Learns How To Build Watch In Geneva!

David Beckham is dapper in a suit while attending a photo call for Biotherm Homme‘s launch event on Tuesday (June 20) in Madrid, Spain.

The 42-year-old soccer star is first global ambassador for Biotherm Homme, the men’s branch of the L’Oréal-owned Parisian skincare brand first founded in 1952.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham

“I’ve been thinking about developing a skincare range for a long time and it wasn’t until I started speaking with Biotherm that it all came together. They are as ambitious as I am, and we look forward to showing everyone the fruits of our labour very soon,” David said in a statement.

That same day, David made his way to Geneva to give a shot at building a watch with TUDOR.


Great day in Geneva @tudorwatch. This is a lot harder than it looks! Such incredible precision & skill #tudor #rolex

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 01
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 02
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 03
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 04
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 05
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 06
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 07
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 08
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 09
david beckham learns how to build watch in geneva 10

Credit: Oscar Gonzalez; Photos: WENN
Posted to: David Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr