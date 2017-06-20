Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 3:31 pm

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis is no longer going to be pursuing acting and is leaving the profession for good, his rep confirms.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” the 60-year-old actor’s rep confirmed to Just Jared.

Daniel has one final movie slated to come out titled Phantom Thread, which will hit theaters on December 25, 2017.

Over the course of his career, Daniel won three Oscars (for Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, and My Left Foot), and was nominated for two in addition (for Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father).

Variety was first to report.
Photos: Getty
  • HG

    How sad. He is such a talented and dedicated actor. But he does deserve a good retirement.

  • namers

    I love him. As soon as I saw the poster for Lincoln on the side of a bus (!), I knew he’d win his 3rd Oscar. Such talent and he can retire and do what ever he likes!

  • SquidBillie

    Always a great actor, but he was like a reincarnation of Lincoln, absolutely amazing.

  • cutitout

    Thats strange. Maybe he is sick.

  • leoandtheblondes

    What a great loss to the cinematic community. But at least he has left us with an amazing filmography to enjoy again and again.

  • Marilyn

    Or maybe he just wants to retire from acting to do something else. It is not unheard of. Perhaps Daniel wants to write a novel, write a play, go into directing and/or teach his craft to a new generation.

  • alex

    I’m very sad for this news:this wonderful actor ,loved in all the world,with many fans that adore him,now stopped his career…….what a sin……

  • Utope

    What a loss. He is such an unbelievably gifted actor. Every movie he was ever in he owned the character.