Corinne Olympios Breaks Silence on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Decision

Corinne Olympios‘ lawyer has released a statement to Just Jared about Warner Bros’ investigation and subsequent decision that no sexual assault took place on the set of Bachelor in Paradise after her hookup with DeMario Jackson.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of “Bachelor in Paradise” was shut down because of multiple complaints received from “BIP” producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” her lawyer wrote. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal [i]nvestigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

If you missed it, ABC has announced Bachelor in Paradise will resume production and air later this summer. It’s unclear if Corinne or DeMario will be involved.

Corinne previously spoke out about the alleged sexual assault.