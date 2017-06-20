Corey Stoll to Play Buzz Aldrin in 'First Man' with Ryan Gosling

Corey Stoll is set to play the role of astronaut Buzz Aldrin in the upcoming space movie First Man, which will be directed by La La Land‘s Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle.

The film will star Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong and The Crown‘s Claire Foy as his wife.

Kyle Chandler is in talks to play astronaut Deke Slayton, according to The Tracking Board.

The film will follow NASA’s attempt to land a man on the moon with Armstrong becoming the first person to step foot on the moon in 1969. Aldrin was the second to step on the moon.

First Man already has a release date set for October 12, 2018.