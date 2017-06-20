Bachelor in Paradise's Robby Hayes Reacts to Show Returning

Robby Hayes is part of the season four cast of Bachelor in Paradise, and he’s now reacting to the news that the show will return after the sexual assault investigation has been closed.

“We were kept in the dark, we met with lawyers just like we do every time,” Robby told ET about the investigation. “We were told it could pick back up. There’s just a bunch of stuff on the legal side that they have to take care of first and that they are doing it for our safety, for our concern, because the cast is their primary concern.”

“I don’t think there was any maliciousness behind what she was doing,” Robby continued about what happened after Corinne and DeMario‘s hookup. I think she just put herself in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. Was shes going through the appropriate channels? Were they correct or not? I don’t know. I’m in the dark, too. I don’t know if she brought in legal or production brought in legal. They put everything on hold.”

And he does not think they should come back.

“I’m not gonna rule it out if they bring [Olympios and Jackson back] for some final comments, but I don’t think they should [return],” he said.

“I didn’t think there was a chance that it would come back,” Robby continued. “I thought with everything that went on, the morality of it, the name of it might’ve been tainted a little bit. Warner Bros. released a pretty stern statement and all the statements they release are stern. I’m excited to see what happens.”