Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 1:50 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' Will Air This Summer After Sexual Assault Investigation, ABC Confirms

Bachelor in Paradise will definitely be returning this summer.

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC,” ABC reps told Just Jared in a statement.

Today, Warner Bros. completed an investigation into allegations made by a producer that Corinne Olympios was sexually assaulted during filming by DeMario Jackson. Warner Bros. found no misconduct.

ABC has yet to confirm if DeMario and Corinne will return for the new season.

If you missed it, here’s the complete cast list for this season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Photos: ABC
