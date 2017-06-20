'Bachelor in Paradise' Will Air This Summer After Sexual Assault Investigation, ABC Confirms

Bachelor in Paradise will definitely be returning this summer.

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC,” ABC reps told Just Jared in a statement.

Today, Warner Bros. completed an investigation into allegations made by a producer that Corinne Olympios was sexually assaulted during filming by DeMario Jackson. Warner Bros. found no misconduct.

ABC has yet to confirm if DeMario and Corinne will return for the new season.

