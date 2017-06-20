'American Assassin' Debuts Red Band Trailer With Dylan O'Brien & Michael Keaton
Things get intense in the new red band trailer for American Assassin!/strong> is action-packed!
The film, which stars Dylan O’Brien, follows his character as he sets out for revenge following the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack.
Dylan‘s character gets recruited by black ops and is trained by a CIA agent, played by Michael Keaton, to track and kill terrorists.
He eventually gets dispatched to join a Turkish agent on a mission to stop a mysterious operative from unleashing chaos of international proportions.
American Assassin is set to hit theaters on September 15th.
Check out the entire red band trailer below…