'American Assassin' Debuts Red Band Trailer With Dylan O'Brien & Michael Keaton

Things get intense in the new red band trailer for American Assassin!/strong> is action-packed!

The film, which stars Dylan O’Brien, follows his character as he sets out for revenge following the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack.

Dylan‘s character gets recruited by black ops and is trained by a CIA agent, played by Michael Keaton, to track and kill terrorists.

He eventually gets dispatched to join a Turkish agent on a mission to stop a mysterious operative from unleashing chaos of international proportions.

American Assassin is set to hit theaters on September 15th.

Check out the entire red band trailer below…